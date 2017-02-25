Del Mar curriculum coordinator honored for her work

Dinah Brown, Del Mar Union School District’s coordinator of curriculum and instruction, was recently named the Association of California School Administrators’ curriculum and instructor administrator of the year for the San Diego region. At the Feb. 15 Del Mar Union School District (DMUSD) board meeting, Superintendent Holly McClurg recognized Brown for her “exceptional” work in the district, shaping the math curriculum and leading professional development for teachers.

“She’s impacted every student in every classroom,” McClurg said. “Every teacher in our district can tell you that they are a better teacher because they’ve had the wonderful opportunity to work with Dinah.”

Brown joined the Del Mar district in June 2013, coming from Oceanside Unified School District where she had worked for 24 years. Brown had worked as a consultant in DMUSD prior to being selected as the coordinator of curriculum and instruction.

“The minute we saw her with our teachers, sharing how to best implement exceptional practices for teaching mathematics, we knew that Dinah was a gem and we didn’t only want her part of the time, she needed to be a part of our team and truly help move our district full speed ahead in doing great things for mathematics,” McClurg said.

In her professional development, Brown helps teachers learn a way of instruction that allows students to think differently by using creativity and imagination to solve problems in unique and original ways.

Brown said while her name might be on the award, she couldn’t have done the work she has done in the district without the support of the board, McClurg, Assistant Superintendent Shelley Petersen and all of the teachers who take her strategies and put them into action in the classroom.

“I’ve never been in a district where everyone is so focused,” Brown said. “I just thank the district for the opportunity to work here, I fell like it’s truly a blessing to be in this district.”

Brown will be recognized at an ACSA awards ceremony in the spring.