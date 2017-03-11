Assemblymember Brian Maienschein honors special needs children’s advocate Terri Colachis as “Woman of the Year”

Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, San Diego, recently honored Del Mar resident Terri Colachis as the 2017 Woman of the Year for the 77th Assembly District in recognition of her dedication and volunteer work to benefit the developmentally disabled children in the community.

“Terri Colachis is an exemplary volunteer and a devoted parent to her daughter Shea,” said Maienschein. “Her passionate support of those who are often overlooked and would otherwise have no voice in society is commendable.”

Colachis is currently the Board Chair of San Diego-Imperial Counties Developmental Services, Inc., an organization which works with the Department of Developmental Services in assisting persons with developmental disabilities to obtain improved living conditions. It is also the largest nonprofit agency in San Diego, helping around 26,000 individuals in our region.

She is also the President of the Association of Regional Center Agencies, representing the 21 independent, nonprofit California Regional Centers which advocate on behalf of 300,000 people with developmental disabilities across the state. They also provide necessary services to this vulnerable community.

She and her husband, Gus, are residents of Del Mar and Terri has lived in the 77th Assembly District for over 32 years. She is retired from a professional career in the golf and hospitality industry. Her daughter Shea, one of Terri’s six children, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old and is non-verbal. This personal experience allowed Colachis to dedicate her life to support not only her daughter, but the many families in similar situations.

“I am honored to name Terri Colachis the 77th District Woman of the Year in recognition of her work on behalf of our San Diego community and the people of California,” said Maienschein.

The Woman of the Year honor is part of the State Assembly’s efforts to celebrate California’s extraordinary women. Started in 1987 to help commemorate Women’s History Month, the honor has become an annual Capitol tradition to salute community service. Honorees are presented with a framed certificate from the State Assembly recognizing their outstanding contributions.