Del Mar Schools Education Foundation raises $1.3 million for district kids

The Del Mar Schools Education Foundation presented a check for $1.3 million to the Del Mar Union School District on June 30. The contributions will make a big impact on the district’s STEAM + curriculum, which provides integrated, hands-on instruction by credentialed specialists in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, music and physical education.

Six of the eight schools in the district increased their revenue this year, led by Torrey Hills School which increased by $26,551 and Del Mar Heights School which saw an increase of $21,837.

The foundation also saw a large boost in its corporate partnerships. The corporate matching program brought in $187,909 this year, an increase of $41,465. The foundation also benefited from 22 local businesses that “substantially” contributed to the district.

The check presentation marked the end of Ty Humes’ term as foundation president. Ocean Air’s Susan Polizzotto will take over as president leading a board of 32 members. For the first time in the 17-year history of the foundation, all eight schools will have at least three directors on the board.

At the June 28 Del Mar Union School District board meeting, President Doug Rafner thanked Humes for his service and for setting up a “wonderful legacy for the foundation for years to come.”