3 arrested, marijuana seized after boat comes ashore at Del Mar beach

More than 60 bundles of marijuana were seized and three men were arrested early Monday, Sept. 18, after a suspected smuggling boat came ashore in Del Mar, Border Patrol officials said.

The panga was spotted by agents around 2:30 a.m. at the beach near Fourth Street, north of Torrey Pines State Beach, said Border Patrol Agent Tekae Michael. The agents patrolling in the area saw four people unloading packages from the small boat.

Three men — a 43-year-old Mexican citizen, a 36-year-old Honduran national and a 27-year-old U.S. citizen — were arrested with help from San Diego police officers and sheriff’s deputies. One person ran away, Michael said.

Agents seized 63 bundles of marijuana, which weighed about 1,600 pounds. The load has an estimated street value of $930,000, officials said.

Video shot by 10 News showed agents hoisting the large black packages into the beds of two pickup trucks.

The small boat, which was still at the shoreline hours later, was seized by agents, Michael said.

– Karen Kucher is a writer for The San Diego Union-Tribune