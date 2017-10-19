Woman charged as police investigate drugs furnished to high school students

San Diego police are investigating possible drug sales by at least one person — a high school parent — who may have provided substances to teenagers at a private San Diego high school and possibly other schools as well, authorities said this week.

A Carmel Valley woman has been charged thus far in the investigation involving students at Cathedral Catholic High School.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Kimberly Quach faces 37 counts, including 10 charges of employing a minor to sell or carry marijuana, and 16 counts of furnishing marijuana to a minor over the age of 14.

There are also two charges that she sold or provided a minor with suboxone, a controlled substance associated with treating opiod dependence, and one charge of selling or providing a minor with alprazolam (Xanax), a tranquilizer.

Other charges include five counts of child abuse, one count of theft by false impersonation and an accusation that she provided a place for people to obtain drugs.

The alleged crimes took place sometime between Jan. 1 and Sept. 28, the day Quach was arrested. She remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $200,000 bail.

She has pleaded not guilty. The Public Defender’s office is representing her, but declined comment Thursday.

Kevin Eckery, Vice Chancellor with the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, said Cathedral Catholic officials were made aware of the investigation shortly after Quach’s arrest.

Eckery also emailed a statement that the ongoing investigation involved Cathedral Catholic and other high schools in the area.

“As part of that effort, San Diego Police and the District Attorney’s Office are directly contacting a number of CCHS families to ask for their help. Officers working the case believe there are CCHS students who may be witnesses or who may have information that would assist them,” he said.

He said the school is not a party to the conversations happening between police, parents and the students who may have been involved in or aware of the alleged criminal activity.

“This is something that affects the school community for sure, but we are not going to be privy to the content of all these conversations,” he said.

As for fallout for students, he said the school would “cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Quach faces up to 60 years and four months in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the District Attorney’s office.

--Teri Figueroa is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune