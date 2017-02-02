Del Mar Schools Education Foundation fundraising up

Del Mar Schools Education Foundation President Ty Humes reported to the Del Mar Union School District board Jan. 25 that the foundation has raised $632,000 so far this school year, $8,000 ahead of where they were last year. Carmel Del Mar School leads the way with participation as 69 percent of school families have contributed.

The foundation supports specialists in the district’s interdisciplinary STEAM+ curriculum of science, technology, engineering, arts, math and physical education.

Humes said corporate contributions are also trending upward and the foundation expects to receive more than $8,000 from the Pardee Homes Carmel Valley 5K, which was held on Jan. 22.

“We are extremely confident we will make and surpass last year’s numbers,” Humes said of last year’s $1.28 million contribution.