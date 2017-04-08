Del Mar, Solana Beach and Encinitas nominated for environmental awards

The cities of Del Mar, Encinitas and Solana Beach are being recognized for their efforts to be environmentally friendly as “Agents of Change” in the Climate Action Campaign’s NightCAP Annual Awards Celebration on April 12.

The award — one of three categories announced for the event — honors public institutions that move toward 100 percent clean energy

Del Mar is nominated for unanimously adopting its 2016 Climate Action Plan, while Solana Beach is recognized for being one of the first cities in the region to choose Community Choice Energy as a key climate solution.

Encinitas is nominated for exploring and leading a joint Community Choice Energy program across North County cities.

In addition, Encinitas Environmental Commissioner Jim Wang is also nominated for an “Unsung Hero” award.

According to the Climate Action Campaign, Wang is “a champion of bold climate action by persistently pushing forward the Community Choice Energy and Climate Action Plan efforts in Encinitas through his role on the Encinitas Environmental Commission.”

“I am simultaneously pleased, humbled, flattered, honored and surprised by this prestigious nomination by as noble an organization as the Climate Action Campaign,” Wang said in an email. “And a little sheepish and puzzled, too, that someone considered me in the same company as my co-nominees Dr. Bruce Bekkar and Micah Mitrosky.”

People can cast their vote for the awards at www.climateactioncampaign.org/nightcap2017/.

A ceremony will be held April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Moniker Warehouse, 705 16th Street in San Diego. Tickets are $100 and VIP admission is $150.