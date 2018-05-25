SDUHSD Superintendent Eric Dill accepts position in Bay Area

Eric Dill Courtesy

San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Eric Dill recently announced he will be leaving the district at the end of the school year for a new job in the Bay Area, according to a SDUHSD press release. Dill, who has worked at SDUHSD since 2001, has served as its superintendent since the 2016-17 school year.

The Santa Clara Unified School District approved Dill’s appointment as its chief business officialat its meeting on Thursday, May 24. Dill previously held this role at San Dieguito prior to becoming superintendent.

Santa Clara Unified serves over 21,000 students in preschool through high school and adult education in its 27 schools. The district also has a significant enrollment of English learners and low-income students. By joining Santa Clara Unified, he will be able to promote student success in a broader community of ages, abilities and needs, the press release stated.

In a message to staff, Dill said he was grateful for the experiences, the opportunities, the colleagues, and the friends he has had in his 17 years at San Dieguito.

“I understand how incredibly fortunate I have been to serve you and this amazing community,” Dill said. “This truly is a special place, not because of the high achievement for which we are known, but for the people who make it possible.”