Information wanted on unknown suspect(s) that set fires at Carmel Valley schools

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect(s) wanted for intentionally setting two separate fires at schools in the Carmel Valley area.

On Aug. 9, 2017 at approximately 9:53 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) lit a storage container on fire on the campus of Ocean Air Elementary School located at 11444 Canter Heights Drive, in San Diego. The storage container was positioned next to the exterior wall of one of the classrooms. As the fire increased in size and intensity, it traveled from the storage container into the wall of a classroom and caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

On Aug. 13, 2017, at approximately 10:23 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) lit a storage container on fire on the campus of Sage Canyon Elementary School located at 5290 Harvest Run Drive, in San Diego. The storage container was positioned next to an exterior wall of one of the school buildings. The fire sprinklers were activated and controlled the fire until firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze. A witness walking his dog in the park next to the school saw three unknown race males running towards a dark colored sedan and drove away southbound on Harvest Run Drive at a high rate of speed.

Due to the nature of the fires, the close proximity of the two schools, and the times of occurrence, investigators believe the two incidents are related. Anyone with information about these arson cases is asked to call the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6815 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.

— Submitted press release