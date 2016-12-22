Solana Pacific raises funds for ALS research

Last May, 5th grader Cole Spector addressed 650 students at Solana Pacific Elementary School to speak about ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Cole told the students about his aunt, who unfortunately was diagnosed with this horrific disease, and his plan to help raise awareness about ALS and funds to go for researching a cure. Cole’s plan included sharing an internet campaign started by his family called SLAM ALS!

Abbie Alford, a reporter from CBS News 8, learned about Cole’s speech and the campaign he was promoting, and decided to interview Cole at Solana Pacific. While at the school, Alford also met and interviewed a teacher, Kelly Monahan, who’s uncle also has ALS, and the principal of Solana Pacific, Elisa Fregoso. CBS News 8 featured them in a segment that aired over the summer on the 11 p.m. news.

A member of the CBS Dreamteam saw Cole on CBS News 8 and selected him to be on the national show called Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes! Cole, teacher Kelly Monahan and many of Cole’s friends helped SLAM ALS on a segment of this show that aired in October.

Cole and his friends at Solana Pacific have continued to raise awareness of ALS and funds for research. The Solana Pacific student council recently ran a SLAM ALS fundraiser selling SLAM socks. The students sold 111 pairs of socks and raised $625 to benefit a nonprofit group called Project ALS.

Congratulations to Solana Pacific for showing you are never too young to make a difference.

For more information, go to slamals.org