A man armed with a machete robbed a gas station convenience store in Carmel Valley Wednesday night, Oct. 25, San Diego police said.

The holdup at the Shell gas station on Valley Center Drive at Carmel Creek Road occurred about 11:15 p.m.

The robber was described as a white man, in his 30s, wearing a black hoodie and jeans, police said. A gas station employee told officers the thief may have made off in a pickup.

--David Hernandez is a writer for The San Diego Union-Tribune