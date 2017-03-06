New street signs at Del Mar Highlands

Del Mar Highlands Town Center recently christened two new street signs with Casey Driveway and Donahue Driveway, one at the center’s entrance on Del Mar Heights Road and the other on El Camino Real.

The signs were installed on Feb. 23 as a surprise to honor two top Donahue Schriber executives for their “vision, dedication and passion” at Del Mar Highlands Town Center and its expansion.

Casey Driveway is named for Lawrence Casey, president and chief operating officer, and Donahue Driveway is named after Patrick Donahue, chairman and CEO.

Donahue Driveway heads directly into the newly completed three-level parking garage, which was part of a renovation that included the expansion of Cinepolis. Currently, phase two of renovations is underway with the construction of a more structured parking and an all new KinderCare Preschool and playground.

New restaurants set to open in the next few months at the center include Grater Grilled Cheese, gourmet sandwich shop Mendocino Farms, and Pokewan, a build-your-own-poke-bowl eatery. Blumercury beauty supply will also open in 2017.