Solana Beach City Council approves new home construction

The Solana Beach City Council approved permits Jan. 11 for a couple to tear down an existing one-story house at 310 S. Rios Ave., and replace it with a new, two-story house and front-yard pool.

The applicants, James and Emily Blake, are also planning to build a three-car garage. The total square footage of the new home will be 4,725, not including the garage.

City council members, who unanimously approved the project following a public hearing, praised the couple for working with neighbors to address concerns about ocean view impacts from chimneys and trees on the property. One chimney was removed and another lowered to accommodate those concerns, and the applicants also agreed to plant a different variety of trees, according to a staff report.