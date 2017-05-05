Flower Hill's inBloom kicks off on May 6

Flower Hill Promenade is hosting new specialty event series inBloom to celebrate the blossoming of a new season. From Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 28, vibrant floral displays will abound throughout the center and nature-inspired entertainment, events and workshops will be led by local artisans and Flower Hill merchants, including a live interactive butterfly exhibit that will remain open through July.

Additionally, inBloom’s Playhouse Palooza initiative will feature five life-size playhouses for kids created by local construction companies and architects which will be auctioned for charity this summer.

inBloom was created by Jeffrey Essakow, San Diego real estate developer and managing partner of Flower Hill Promenade, in conjunction with R&R Enterprises. The event is inspired by the desire to develop community and create memorable experiences while bringing awareness to its mix of local independent and national merchants.

“Flower Hill Promenade isn’t just a shopping center, it’s a lifestyle destination designed to cater to the everyday needs of our customers,” said Essakow. “Small business is vital for a healthy economy; I want our local retailers to thrive. Our vision for inBloom is to provide new and memorable ways to eat, play, shop, learn and connect with one another, while supporting some of our city’s most remarkable businesses and entrepreneurs.

The inBloom experience features more than 100 events with merchants and local experts, including flower design with BloomBabes and Infinite Succulents, garden workshops with TV personality Shirley Bovshow and kids activities such as cooking classes with The Spice Way, floral hair-dos by Pigtails & Crewcuts and arts and crafts at Geppetto’s Toys.

Family events include a Mother’s Day tea party and mommy and me yoga classes with If I Was a Bird, movies under the stars and herb gardening with Urban Plantations.

Culinary and cocktails experiences include plant-infused mixology, fresh flowers and cheese at Venissimo; edible gardening with Urban Plantations and herb-infused tea brewing with The Spice Way.

There will also be fashion and design events like Wildflower and Enchanted Forest Fashion Shows created by Irina Rachow of Dark Horse Designs that will showcase the many specialty Flower Hill boutiques and succulent jewelry and flower crown making with Debra Prinzing.

For more details and a calendar of events, visit experienceinbloom.com.