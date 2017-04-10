Love to Dance, Inc. takes the dance stage by storm

The Love to Dance, Inc. studio in Carmel Valley competed the weekend of March 26 in the Next Level Dance Competition in Torrance, Calif. The Mini Dance Competition team took home 1st place for their open number “Happily Never After” and finished in 2nd place for their jazz number “Work,” along with receiving the prestigious judges award for Most Entertaining piece. Both dances scored Platinum.

The studio left the Next Level Dance Competition with two titles, overalls, specialty awards, high golds, platinums, diamonds, top production, highest scoring routines for the entire competition, studio owner awards, and top studio excellence awards.