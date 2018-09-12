Defining a disability: Office of Civil Rights makes finding in SDUHSD case

Encinitas parent Sabrina Erwin saw the end of a two-year process this spring when the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights made a finding in favor of her complaint that the San Dieguito Union High School District improperly exited her daughter from a Section 504 plan to accommodate her challenges with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“This is a big win,” Erwin said, one she hopes leads to positive changes in the way San Dieguito and all school districts handle identifying and serving Section 504 students.

“I witnessed it happen to my child and I didn’t want it to be repeated. It would be difficult for any child or parent to experience. I felt it was incumbent on me to do something about it,” Erwin said. “I want other districts to be on notice that children with disabilities cannot be ignored. I want Yasi’s life-altering experience to mean something. I want my daughter’s suffering to make an impact on other students so that her sacrifices in seventh, eighth and ninth grade meant something and affected change.”

Section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act of 1973 requires that all qualified students with disabilities receive a free appropriate public education (FAPE) designed to meet their unique needs. To be eligible for a 504 plan, a student has to have a physical or mental impairment that must rise to the level of disability, having a substantial impact on one or more major life activities.

Any dispute as to the identification, evaluation, or placement of any student with a disability may be resolved with a request to initiate an impartial due process hearing.

“Many parents don’t exercise their rights because very simply, they don’t know how,” said Maureen Dempsey, director of North County Educational Advocates who represented Erwin and families in over 20 school districts throughout San Diego and greater Southern California.

Erwin, an attorney, felt it was too important not to take action.

“When I saw how egregious this systemic problem was, I realized that this was not just about my daughter, but was about the poor treatment of children with disabilities,” Erwin said. “I told my daughter to be patient during this legally intensive and emotionally difficult time in her life. I told her that her suffering would help those who were unwilling or unable to stand up for themselves.”

The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) concluded May 4 that San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) was not in compliance as it did not evaluate the student using the correct definition of a disability. To address this, the district signed a resolution agreeing to revise its form to correct the non-compliant definition. The resolution was signed by the then-director of school and student services, who has since retired.

SDUHSD Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services Mark Miller said for the last three years, the district has been in the process of looking at Section 504 and updating the policies and procedures to reflect new language in case law— some of this work proceeded his time at the district as he was hired in June 2016.

By the time the district received the OCR finding in May this year, many of the changes had been implemented already, he said. Since 2016, the district established new policies and procedures, new parents’ rights forms, a new uniform policy for appeals and updated all forms and language in terms of evaluations of how a student qualifies under 504. All-staff training was conducted in the fall of 2016, 2017 and again this year.

Miller said he could not comment on the specific case but said the district has been actively updating forms, policies and procedures to meet all requirements under Section 504.

“I’m very confident that what OCR has mandated the district do, we already have done prior to receiving the letter from OCR,” Miller said. “We want to make sure it’s a user-friendly process for the community and that all of our staff on all of our sites are trained.”

“We want students who qualify for 504 to benefit. We’re here to serve students.”

A parent’s lengthy challenge for one student’s rights

Erwin’s case centered on her daughter Yasi and the district’s “brazen and unapologetic” behavior regarding identifying her disability and accommodating her rights to a free appropriate public education.

“We went through torture,” Erwin said of the process she experienced. “She is a confident kid and it broke her.”

Yasi was initially identified as a student with a disability and placed on a Section 504 plan while in the sixth grade at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School in the Encinitas Union School District. Diagnosed with ADHD, her symptoms included inattention, hyperactivity and impulse control challenges. Her 504 plan provided her with accommodations such as auditory and visual instructions, movement breaks and extended time on tests.

Once she got to SDUHSD’s Diegueno Middle School in 2015, Yasi was exited from her 504 five weeks into her seventh grade school year.

The then-principal of Diegueno had determined that Yasi no longer qualified for a 504 because of her good grades and because she was taking ADHD medication and doing extra studying to help her compensate. Erwin said she and her husband were encouraged to sign the exit as they were not familiar with the legal requirements and because they were told that if Yasi had any trouble, she would be put back on the 504.

Within just two months, Yasi was back to being unable to focus, knitting in the back of class, losing her homework and her self-esteem had plummeted. Yasi said when she asked her teacher if she could take a test in a quiet room so she would have no distractions, the teacher told her that she needed to grow up, embarrassing her in front of the class. As a result, Yasi said she never asked for any accommodation again.

“My daughter wanted to quit school,” Erwin said. “She regularly came home from school in tears. She regularly felt that her teachers and principal mocked her disability because they thought she made it up.”

She earned good grades because she was “relentless,” doing her homework multiple times in a frenzy, studying until 1:30 a.m. — Yasi said that’s what she needed to do to get the information to “stick in my brain and come out the right way.”

In February 2016, Erwin asked for the reinstatement of the 504. A meeting was scheduled and then canceled in the spring as Yasi was determined no longer eligible because of her “stellar grades, satisfactory attendance and excellent behavior,” leaving her without a 504 for her entire seventh grade year.