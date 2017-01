In the last week of 2016, grading and tree removal began on the new One Paseo mixed-use center on Del Mar Heights and El Camino Real. An official groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Speakers will be John Kilroy, CEO of Kilroy Realty Corporation, and San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

One Paseo’s first retail and restaurant tenants are scheduled to open mid-to-late 2018 and the apartment homes and offices in early-to-mid 2019.