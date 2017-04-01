Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club Oratorical Contest winners announced

The Del Mar - Solana Beach Optimist Club held its annual Oratorical Contest for students March 25. Contest Chairman John Murphy, DTM, organized and conducted the contest at the Calvary Lutheran Church Hall in Solana Beach.

Eleven students entered the contest and competed for medallions and cash awards. The contest winners are pictured with Club President Gary Wilson and John Murphy (right). Amrutha Challa won gold, Daniel Kalotov took silver, and Iris Kim won bronze. The top contest winners now move on to the Zone level contest and will compete for the opportunity to advance to District level competition where they will have the chance to win college scholarships. The Zone and District level contests take place in April.

To learn more about the Optimist Club, its programs, and about Optimist International, visit www.optimistdelmarsolanabeach.org.