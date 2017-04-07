Del Mar-Solana Beach Oratorical Contest winner advances to District Level competition

Saturday morning, April 1, the North County Optimist Clubs sent their club-level contest winners to the Zone 1 Oratorical Contest. The top three Zone finishers were advanced to the upcoming District Level competition where college scholarships go to the winners.

Nine very remarkable young people presented their club winning speeches in an effort to advance to the District Level competition. Pictured are the three speakers who were selected to advance. Amrutha Challa, Gold Medalist First Place winner of the Del Mar - Solana Beach Optimist Club Oratorical Contest recently was advanced to the District competition, along with club winners from Vista and Carlsbad.

The winner advancing to District from the Carlsbad Optimist Club, Christopher Lee, was also the Bronze Medalist in the Del Mar - Solana Beach Essay Contest earlier this year and recited his winning essay at the March Dinner Meeting. These three will face three winners from the East County Zone Oratorical Contest and three more from the South County Zone Oratorical Contest on Saturday, April 29, just before the CALSO District 3rd Quarterly Meeting. Community members are welcome to attend the District Oratorical and support these young speakers as they pursue college scholarships on that day.