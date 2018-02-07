A message from the new owner of The San Diego-Union Tribune (and this newspaper)

To All San Diegans,

As the new owner of the San Diego Union-Tribune and this newspaper, I wanted to take the opportunity to introduce myself and address what I know are many questions about the future.

My name is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, and I have lived in Los Angeles for more than 30 years. In that time, I have built a family, a career across medicine and technology, and a deep interest in the arts and entertainment. I am a father, a philanthropist, a physician and an entrepreneur deeply invested in the spirit, vitality and growth of Southern California.

Ultimately, this decision is deeply personal for me. I grew up in South Africa under apartheid, the child of Chinese immigrants. I experienced firsthand the impact of racial and economic inequality, and the dangerous impact of restrictions on free speech. I am not a journalist, but I value the role the profession of journalism plays in shedding light on disparity and telling the stories that need to be told.

My aim is to support, and build upon, the legacy of independent journalism across Southern California. San Diego has a rich history in life sciences and awareness of this important strength is needed. I have spent my life committed to the advancement of medicine and technology, and I am committed to discovering, investigating and sharing the stories of a city that shares that vision.

There is great potential in quality journalism today. Through the internet and social media, information flows faster and more freely than ever before. In this landscape, it is clear to me that trusted sources of information are necessary to help you understand the news that affects you the most.

We will aim to be that kind of source for you. We will be your voice, every day.

This country, and Southern California, has given me unimaginable opportunity. I am deeply grateful, and I hope to demonstrate that gratitude by supporting the important work of this publication.

Sincerely,