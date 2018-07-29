Interim superintendent helps guide San Dieguito through transition

The San Dieguito Union School District board welcomed Interim Superintendent Larry Perondi at his first regular board meeting on July 26, expressing gratitude for his work in just a few weeks on the job.

“Thank you for coming to this district and really caring about our kids,” said Vice President Mo Muir.

Larry Perondi Courtesy

Muir and her fellow board members all complimented Perondi for his willingness to meet with board members and thoroughly explain agenda items ahead of the July 26 meeting. Trustee John Salazar called Perondi a “nice, fresh breath of air”.

Perondi is temporarily stepping into the role that was left vacant when Eric Dill accepted a new position at the Santa Clara Unified School District. He said he is pleased to serve as interim superintendent as the board contemplates bringing in its next leader

.“I finished 41 years of my career four years ago but I didn’t sit at home, I wanted to assure you that I’ve stayed engaged,” said Perondi, whose long career in education included serving as the superintendent of Oceanside Unified School District and deputy superintendent at Sweetwater Union High School District.

Since his retirement, he spent two years as the executive leader in residence at University of San Diego, coaching executive leaders, not just those in education but in a variety of fields. He has also worked with multiple superintendents from all over the country in leadership development and personal coaching.

“I’m very much appreciative of the fact to step back in and to do the work,” Perondi said. “You can sit on the sidelines but sometimes it’s nice to get in the game. While I’m here I hope to assist the district in any way that I can. I am not a placeholder. I said to the board I will do as much as I possibly can with the skill set I have to assist in moving the district forward.”

During public comment Wendy Gumb, parent of a recent Torrey Pines High graduate, said she was very pleased by Perondi’s responsiveness via email to her questions following the last school board meeting.

“I hope that while you’re here in an interim capacity you can help train our school board as to what it means to run a high performing school district,” Gumb said. “Hopefully we can work with the great staff that we have here to get us back to a baseline to follow policies and procedures that the school board has put in place that haven’t been followed on the campuses for a number of years.”

The firm of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates is currently conducting the search for the district’s next superintendent and has hosting several community input sessions and an online survey as they develop a leadership profile.