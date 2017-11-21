News

Village at PHR to feature tree lighting, ice skating, movies

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will celebrate the season in style, offering free weekend events sure to spark holiday cheer.

The festivities begin on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. when The Village will orchestrate a spectacular tree-lighting ceremony. Live music, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus yummy hot chocolate and cookies will be served!

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Village will host a free festival will include carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, a train ride, carolers and just about everything you can wish for at a SoCal winter celebration. The community is welcomed for fun 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus photo opportunities from 3-5 p.m.

Ice skating in Carmel Valley? Only at The Village! On Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8 from 2 p.m to 9 p.m. slide on in for a spin at the frosty ice rink. Admission is free with an unwrapped toy, which will be donated to AJ’s Kids Fund for Rady Children’s Hospital. Forget your gift? Present a receipt of purchase of $20 or more from any one of the many local shops at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Pack your blankets, get cozy, and enjoy Free Movie Saturdays at The Village Saturday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 16. Films begin at 6 p.m. each night, featuring “Polar Express” on Dec. 9 and “Elf” on Dec. 16. As a special addition, live music will be performed before the shows starting at 5 p.m.

The Village is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego, 92130. For more information visit phrvillage.com

