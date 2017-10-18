Police investigating drug sales at high school

Authorities are conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into drug sales and use that involves adults who may be providing drugs and alcohol to teenagers at a San Diego high school, according to Officer Trevor Philips of the San Diego Police Department, Northwest Division.

Little information has been confirmed at this time — including the name of the high school, its city and how many people were involved — due to juveniles being involved, Philips said.

One woman, Kimberly Quach, of San Diego, has been arrested, Philips said. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Quach as a result of the investigation, according to Philips.

During the course of the investigation, the police department’s Northwest Division detectives came across a child’s name, who they believe is a victim or witness in the case and may be able to provide additional details, Philips said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Northwest Juvenile Services at 858-523-7027.