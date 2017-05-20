Reno Medina selected as new principal of Earl Warren Middle School

Superintendent Eric Dill is recommending that the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) Board of Trustees appoint Reno Medina as the next principal of Earl Warren Middle School, according to a press release. Medina is currently an assistant principal at La Costa Canyon High School.

Medina will be returning to Earl Warren Middle School in the fall, where he first served as the assistant principal. He was involved in the planning of the new school currently completing construction and helped transition the staff from the old campus to the temporary campus. He now gets to move them back.

Medina’s familiarity “with the staff, parents and community of Earl Warren Middle School makes him an ideal choice for this well-deserved promotion,” the press release stated. His knowledge of special education will also be “of value to the specialized programs that are housed at the school,” the press release reported.

Medina began his teaching career at Pacific Beach Middle School in 1999. In 2004, Medina joined the San Dieguito district as a founding faculty member of Canyon Crest Academy. After two years of teaching high school, Medina became a District Program Specialist serving Canyon Crest Academy, Earl Warren Middle School, Carmel Valley Middle School, Diegueno Middle School, Oak Crest Middle School, and La Costa Canyon High School. In 2013, Medina became assistant principal at Earl Warren Middle School and in the spring of 2015, he was selected to serve as an assistant principal at La Costa Canyon High School.

Medina was born in Wyoming and moved to Los Angeles where he graduated from Gardena High School. He came to San Diego to attend San Diego State University where he earned his undergraduate degree in liberal studies, teaching credentials, and master’s degree. Medina lives in Carlsbad with his family including 5-year-old twin boys (Marcus and Cruza) and his wife, Kara. Medina enjoys surfing, golf, and traveling with his family.

Medina will assume his new role beginning July 1. Visit www.sduhsd.net.