Prop AA projects underway at Carmel Valley Middle School

The San Dieguito Union High School District toured four of its campuses on Oct. 4, showing off projects both completed and in progress thanks to Prop AA funding. In addition to new classroom buildings at San Dieguito High School Academy and Canyon Crest Academy and the new state-of-the-art Earl Warren Middle School campus, guests of the Prop AA Independent Citizens Oversight Committee were able to see the improvements underway at Carmel Valley Middle School.

The upgraded performing arts center at Carmel Valley Middle School. The upgraded performing arts center at Carmel Valley Middle School.

Carmel Valley Middle School’s performing arts center has undergone a complete renovation, including removing the carpet and replacing it with glossy new flooring. The new space will also have new audio-visual system upgrades, including a “huge” new projection screen. The work is expected to be complete by the end of the first semester.

Construction is currently underway on the back of the campus, where they are building a $6.2 million new drama and music classroom building. Spacious classrooms will allow for plenty of practice and performance space as well as much-needed storage. The building will also include two general purpose classrooms and should be complete by May 2018.

Those on the tour were treated to an impromptu drama performance as the new black box theater was in use by rehearsing students. The old black box space was completely gutted and remodeled, according to Carmel Valley Middle School Principal Cara Dolnik. By taking out some former office space, the stage was made bigger and rows of seats were able to be added. Students on stage were lit up with the new lighting system.

A rendering of Carmel Valley Middle School's new drama and music classroom building. A rendering of Carmel Valley Middle School's new drama and music classroom building.

Upcoming projects at Carmel Valley Middle School in 2018 include the installation of solar canopies and the long-awaited field renovation project.

Another highly-anticipated Prop AA project beginning this year is the Torrey Pines High School Performing Arts Center. The $24 million project is expected to begin construction soon with a target completion date of June 2019.

Pacific Trails Middle School’s second classroom building is also underway and it is estimated to be completed by fall 2018.