Del Mar psychologist honored by San Diego Psychological Association

Del Mar resident Dr. Felise Levine has been awarded Distinguished Contribution to Psychology by the San Diego Psychological Association Awards (SDPA). The award, given at the annual SDPA fall conference, recognizes a lifetime of achievement in volunteer service to the psychology community.

Dr. Janet Farrell, former board member, introduced her as a “Renaissance Psychologist,” citing the broad range of her career, including clinical practice, teaching, public speaking, and publication in family therapy, psychoanalytic psychotherapy, couples therapy, diabetes education and in her early career as a dance/movement therapist. “She has brought her boundless energy, intellectual curiosity, artistic creativity, and fierce dedication to psychology and public service for the betterment of others,” said Farrell.

As a beginning professional, she taught at the University of Wisconsin and served as the Midwest representative on the board of the American Dance Therapy Association. Of that early experience, she said, “I was in awe, at age 24 serving on the board with many of my heroines and mentors.” She then taught at NYU, moved to Los Angeles and taught at Loyola Marymount University

Her lifelong dedication to service extends to many volunteer, professional, and community activities, including serving on the Ethics Committee, as gala chair, board member and then president of the San Diego Psychological Association.

In Del Mar, she is current president and board chair of Del Mar Community Connections, a nonprofit organization serving seniors.

Levine, a former New Yorker from Brooklyn, lives in Del Mar with her husband and longtime resident, John Goodkind, a retired UCSD physics professor.