'Win Place Show' horse racing contestant TV show to film in Del Mar

Set at the Del Mar Racetrack, TV series Win Place Show will begin airing worldwide Sept. 5 on TVG and TVG2, announced Penns Lane Entertainment, LLC in a press release. Win Place Show spans a 10-week episode season opening a whole new window into the “cool as ever” art and science of race handicapping and the alluring horse racing industry. Production begins July 19.

Hosted by professional handicapper, Jimmy “The Hat” Allard, the show features two teams of two contestants along with their team captains, who are professional handicappers. They battle each other over three races. The team captains are only allowed to instruct their proteges. The team with the highest winnings that day progresses through the season toward the final round culminating with the season finale at Del Mar’s Bing Crosby Meet during the Breeders’ Cup Festival.

Executive Producer Ben Dominguez, who has won multiple national Emmys Awards and a Peabody Award, stated, “On the track, using knowledge is only one part of the winning formula when it comes to handicapping races, the human factor is the other. The key is to outthink the other contestants utilizing the counsel and guidance of the top handicappers this country has to offer.”

An open contestant casting call will be held May 27 at 10 a.m. at Surf Side Race Place at the Del Mar Racetrack. A conceptual reel can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/214692738

Visit www.pennslaneent.com for more information.