Raven scholar athletes honored

On May 15, the High School Sports Association of San Diego recognized the top senior scholar athletes from over 100 high schools in San Diego. Recognized from Canyon Crest Academy were Ally Deremer (4.36 GPA) and Chris DePetro (4.33 GPA).

Deremer, a first team All CIF performer in girls lacrosse and All Avocado West first team player in girls basketball, will play lacrosse next year at University of California at Davis and study math/economics. DePetro, team captain and first team All CIF performer for the CIF Division 1 champion CCA boys soccer team, will play soccer next year at Colgate University.