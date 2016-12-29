Holiday recycling collection program offered in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach, in partnership with Coast Waste Management, Inc., has a holiday tree recycling and collection program that allows residents to drop off their trees free of charge Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, 2017.

Residents may drop off their trees at the following Solana Beach locations: La Colonia Community Center (715 Valley Avenue) and City Hall (635 South Highway 101).

Trees must be "clean": No flocking, no lights, no ornaments, no stands. Trees do not have to be cut in half if dropped off.

Curbside: Trees will be picked up curbside on your designated trash collection day with no deadline. Trees over 6 feet must be cut in half. To be collected and recycled through the green waste program, trees must be "clean": No flocking, no lights, no ornaments, no stands.

Trees not meeting the requirements above will be collected and disposed of in the trash. Please remember to "clean" your tree so it can be recycled.