CCA girls take overall win at Mount Carmel Cross Country Invitational

Runners from 10 different senior high school teams competed against each other in a 2.7-mile run on rough terrain at Morley Field. This race was held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Canyon Crest Academy girls kept ahead of the competition during this D1 race.

Carlie Dorostkar ran a PR (personal record) of 16.05.0, Corinne Chapkis finished with a PR of 16.39.6, Naomi Smitham ran a PR of 16.56.8, Claire Bernd finished with a SR (season record) of 17.14.1, Elaine Cheng ran a PR of 17.43.3 and Sarah Tu finished with a PR of 18.11.4.

The girls won as a team at the Carmel Cross Country Invitational and set a new school record for CCA. The team is coached by: Andrew Corman, Lisa Ziemba and Luis de la Vega.