Encinitas/Solana Beach sand replenishment bill passes House

The U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month passed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN Act) which, among other projects, authorizes over $91 million to address the public safety issues and potential economic and property damages associated with bluff and beach erosion in Encinitas and Solana Beach.

Just before the bill passed, Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) met with Solana Beach Mayor David Zito in Issa’s Washington, D.C. office to discuss the WIIN Act and the importance of the Army Corps’ sand replenishment efforts to the safety and economy of the district.

“I am proud to deliver on a top priority for the communities of Encinitas and Solana Beach,” Congressman Issa said in a news release. “Erosion of the beaches and bluffs in our area have presented significant safety concerns we can correct through the careful work of the Army Corps of Engineers and our local and federal leaders.

“Just this week, I had the pleasure of meeting with Mayor Zito of Solana Beach where he stressed what an incredible difference this project will make for the future safety and economy in our area. I am excited to move this project forward.”

In its entirety, the bipartisan legislation helps address the needs of the harbors, locks, dams, flood protection and other water resources across California. In addition to the provisions for local sand replenishment, the WIIN Act increases water deliveries to California farmers in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California; builds long-term water infrastructure in California and around the nation; and modifies environmental restrictions that have hindered the state’s ability to capture water during the rainy season.

