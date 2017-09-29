Solana Beach comes to terms with concert venue at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The $13 million transformation of the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ satellite betting center is back on track, just in time for the project’s hearing before the California Coastal Commission.

Fairgrounds officials announced Friday, Sept. 29 that they have resolved their dispute with the City of Solana Beach over the project’s environmental and traffic impacts. The terms of their agreement, however, are not yet being made public.

The 22nd District Agricultural District (DAA), which runs the state-owned fairgrounds, put the finishing touches this spring on its plan to renovate Surfside Race Place by converting half of the facility into a 1,869-seat concert venue and a 7,000-square-foot area for beer tasting and exhibits on the history of horse racing, craft beer and the county fair. The off-track wagering center will continue to operate in the other half.

The concert venue and exhibition hall are expected to generate between $1.2 million to $2 million in annual profits. Construction is set to begin by the end of this year in hopes of opening the new Surfside in the fall of 2018.

“With the downturn in off-track wagering, we’re very excited about transforming this facility into a concert venue that will become a community asset enjoyed by our neighbors and the general public,” Tim Fennell, the fairgrounds’ CEO and general manager, said in the Sept. 29 press release. “It will generate jobs and we hope new horse racing customers as well.”

Fennell was not immediately available to discuss the terms of the agreement.

One clue is that the press release scales back the number of concerts Surfside will hold. It references approximately 60 annual concerts -- fairgrounds officials had consistently said it would hold as many as 90 concerts per year.

After opening in 1991, Surfside’s attendance and revenues have paled in comparison to its heyday 20 years ago. Attendance is typically one-tenth (or less) of its 5,500 capacity.

Not wanting to enter into a year or more of environmental review, the DAA said the project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) on the grounds that its expected traffic increase and other impacts will fall within thresholds laid out in its original permit.

Solana Beach and Del Mar immediately objected to the DAA’s position, countering that traffic conditions and surrounding communities have changed dramatically in the decades since.

Despite those objections, the fairgrounds’ board of directors approved the plan in May. Solana Beach filed suit a month later in San Diego Superior Court seeking to force the project into CEQA review.

Fairgrounds and Solana Beach officials negotiated privately through the summer, expressing optimism over the talks. That culminated on Wednesday, Sept. 27, when the Solana Beach City Council met in closed session and accepted a Memorandum of Understanding with the DAA. The following day, the city informed the California Coastal Commission that an agreement had been reached and that the city no longer opposes the project.

The California Coastal Commission is set to consider Surfside’s Coastal Development Permit at its Oct. 14 meeting. The staff report recommends approval with several conditions, the most significant of which require the DAA to gather data on parking and attendance for every Surfside event over the next five years, after which the Coastal Commission will evaluate the data before renewing Surfside’s permit.