CCA students shine at Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

Each year, more than 7 million high school students around the globe (approximately 80 countries) develop original research projects and present their work at local science competitions with the hope of making it to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, a program of Society for Science & the Public. Approximately 1,700 winners of local, regional, state, and national competitions are invited to participate in this week-long celebration of science, technology, engineering and math. At the event, these young innovators share ideas, showcase cutting-edge research, and compete for more than $4 million in awards and scholarships. Only 25 percent of projects will win an award of some kind.

The event took place on May 14 -19 in Los Angeles.

Canyon Crest Academy had three students invited to participate by having top projects regionally and in the state. These students include:

Maggie Chen: Maggie took 1st place in microbiology. Specifically, cell membrane-coated nanodevice for anti-virulence therapy against antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Paul Gauvreau: Paul took 3rd place in plant sciences and won the Ricoh special award for his research in novel methods of augmenting plant pollination.

Julia Situ: Julia had the honor of presenting her research titled “Role of Circular RNAs in Drosophila Innate Immunity.”

These young innovators represented the best of more than 7 million high school students who participated in science fairs around the globe during the past year, and won top honors at local, regional and national science competitions.