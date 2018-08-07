San Dieguito Union High School District announces interim administrative changes for 2018-19

Bryan Marcus Courtesy

With the recent announcement of SDUHSD Associate Superintendent Dr. Michael Grove being selected as the Superintendent of Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District, Interim Superintendent Larry Perondi will be recommending to the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) Board of Trustees interim administrative assignments for the first semester of the 2018-19 school year.

Bryan Marcus, principal of La Costa Canyon High School will assume the position of interim associate superintendent of Educational Services. Marcus has previously served as principal and assistant principal at Diegueno Middle School, as well as assistant principal at Oak Crest Middle School.

Reno Medina Courtesy

Marcus started his teaching career at Oak Crest Middle School in the Social Science department where he also served as ASB advisor and worked closely with AVID. Marcus will start his 15th year with the SDUHSD.

Reno Medina, principal of Earl Warren Middle School will assume the position of interim principal at La Costa Canyon High School. Medina previously served as assistant principal at La Costa Canyon High School, assistant principal at Earl Warren Middle School, lead special education district program specialist, and was part of the founding faculty at Canyon Crest Academy.

Justin Conn Courtesy