Video recording of SDUHSD meetings begins

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) board was in front of the camera for the first time at its Aug. 16 board meeting—the first meeting to be recorded for posting by the recently installed camera.

Following a request by SDUHSD Trustee John Salazar to provide video recordings of board meetings, the board voted 3-2 in May to purchase one mounted non-moving camera that was installed in the corner of the board room at the district office this summer.

SDUHSD President Beth Hergesheimer and Trustee Joyce Dalessandro were opposed to the $4,000 expenditure, which also includes staff time at an overtime rate of $260 to $392 per regular meeting as they felt the audio recording that the district already provided was sufficient.

At the Aug. 16 board meeting, the board decided not to live stream the meetings but rather to give direction to staff to post the video to its YouTube channel within 72 hours of the meeting, due to the additional costs related to closed captioning.

SDUHSD Interim Superintendent Larry Perondi said according to Americans with Disability Act rules and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, any videos posted live or recorded must have closed captioning for hearing impaired. Currently YouTube will automatically add closed captions to pre-recorded videos but it won’t add closed captioning to live-stream videos with the exception of large subscriber channels (those with 10,000 subscribers).

To provide closed captioning with live stream videos would be a $50,000 cost plus staff time. Rather than absorb the additional expense, the board moved to post pre-recorded videos within that 72-hour window.