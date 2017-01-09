Public invited to weigh in on senior facility’s environmental review

A scoping meeting for Hacienda Del Mar, the proposed senior facility on Via de la Valle, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at Torrey Pines High School’s lecture hall. At the meeting, members of the public are invited to provide input on what the environmental impact report (EIR) for the project should study.

The proposed project is located next to the polo fields on some of the last acres of open space in the San Dieguito River Valley. As the project has moved through the planning phases, neighbors have expressed concerns about density, community character and water as the lot sits in a floodplain.

Developer Milan Capital’s plan is for Hacienda Del Mar to have less than 10-percent lot coverage, with the remainder of the 23.87-acre site used for dedicated open space. The plan includes four one-story buildings of independent and assisted living and memory care units clustered below the hillside at the eastern portion of the property. The remaining 11 acres on the western side of the property, closest to El Camino Real, will be restored as natural habitat.

As the project is located on Prop A agriculturally-zoned land, the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board and the city of San Diego will have to make a policy decision on whether the project is urban or non-urban in scale and character.

Prop A, which passed in 1985, states that any development and agriculturally-zoned land is to be very low-density housing, open space of agricultural use. Any more intense development must go to a city-wide vote.

Milan Capital has stated that its intent is for the project to be a non-urban, rural clustered development designed and sited in the most environmentally-sensitive manner.

Once a draft EIR is prepared, it will be released for comments later this year.