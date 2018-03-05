CCA student receives 2018 Society of Women Engineers SWENext Local Innovator Award

On Feb. 23, as a guest of the Society of Women Engineers, Serena traveled to The SWElocal Conference in Phoenix. While at the conference Serena participated by serving as an engineer's assistant working alongside the SWE Engineers facilitating hands-on activities for middle school students. She later received her award at the SWE banquet.

SWE describes the award as follows: The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) SWENext Local Innovator Awards Program recognizes outstanding young women shaping the future of SWE by developing an engineering identity in themselves and others. The Local Innovator Awards Program celebrates those who have charted their own path in the engineering fields and who strive to elevate STEM in their community. These awards are given to SWENexters in their junior and senior years of high school. Award recipients will have built a solid foundation toward future success and fulfillment in engineering by demonstrating intellectual curiosity, enthusiasm, persistence, and leadership.