Carmel Valley women co-chair Shabbat San Diego celebrations Oct. 26-28

Shabbat San Diego will be celebrating its fourth year of inclusive, uplifting and inspirational activities on Oct. 26 -28. While the San Diego Jewish community will participate together, they will be connected to more than two million others globally from 90 countries also celebrating International Unity Shabbat.

“We anticipate 20,000 members of the San Diego Jewish community uniting and engaging in this collectively meaningful religious and spiritual experience,” said Carmel Valley’s Michelle Lyons, this year’s co-chair of Shabbat San Diego. “Individuals, families, friendship groups and more from 130 organizations, including synagogues, schools, community organizations and youth groups, will come together with one positive purpose – to celebrate a weekly tradition that has been observed by Jews for more than 3,500 years – the holy Shabbat.”

The weekend spectacular begins on Thursday, Oct. 26 when men, women and children from all walks of Jewish life are invited to join a Challah Bake of their choice scheduled throughout the county. Challah is the traditional braided bread with rich meaning that is a part of every meal on Shabbat and holidays. Participants will be provided with the necessary ingredients and personalized instruction on how to braid the dough to take it home to bake, serve and savor with family and friends. Locally, a Challah Bake will be held at San Diego Jewish Academy.

“The heart of our momentous program is Shabbat, which begins at sundown on Friday, Oct. 27 and ends at sundown on Saturday, Oct. 28,” said co-Chair Tamara Klein, also a Carmel Valley resident. “Following prayer services at local synagogues throughout San Diego on Friday evening, Shabbat San Diego will match guests with many congregations and private host homes to enjoy a richly prepared Shabbat dinner.”

A special highlight this year is a communal Shabbat dinner at the San Diego History Center that will include a tour of the exhibition “Celebrate San Diego! The History and Heritage of San Diego’s Jewish Community.”

On Saturday, Oct. 28, a free Havdalah concert will cap off the weekend’s festivities, featuring the internationally-celebrated Moshav Band and dessert reception for all attendees.

“Havdalah is a personally meaningful ceremony that marks the end of Shabbat and welcomes the coming of a new week,” Lyons said.

To participate fully in these activities, Shabbat San Diego requests everyone register by going to shabbatsandiego.org

Shabbat San Diego is underwritten by the Mizel Family Foundation and includes additional major sponsors such as the Leichtag Foundation, San Diego Private Bank, Sunroad Automotive, Isakow Foundation, Westfield and the Jewish Federation of San Diego County.