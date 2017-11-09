Carmel Valley native Alexander Simone to appear on Shark Tank Nov. 12

Canyon Crest Academy graduate and entrepreneur Alexander Simone will appear on ABC’s Shark Tank this Sunday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. Simone, who currently lives in San Francisco, will be on the show to present his product ProntoBev, a device that chills an entire bottle of wine in just 30 seconds. The show was filmed in September.

Simone was raised in Carmel Valley, and graduated from Sage Canyon Elementary School, Carmel Valley Middle School, and he is a 2010 graduate of CCA. He was an avid wrestler in high school, and captain of the wrestling team. He also graduated from Arizona State University WP Carey School of Business in 2016. His major was entrepreneurial business.