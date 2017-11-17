Golden Dragons win division championship at tournament

The Golden Dragons team won the Girls U8 championship at the Del Mar/Carmel Valley Sharks Recreational Tournament held Nov. 4-5. The team went undefeated in the tournament and allowed only one goal. They advanced to the final after the third round of sudden death penalty kicks in the semi-final game, where the the goalie, Chloe, put her shot securely in the corner and then stopped a great shot from the opposing team for the win.