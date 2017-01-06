Volunteers wanted for Citizen Commission openings in Solana Beach

Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 17 by 5:30 p.m.for the following Solana Beach Citizen Commission openings: Budget & Finance, Climate Action, Parks & Recreation, Public Arts and View assessment. (Volunteers serve on behalf of the Solana Beach City Council.)

The Solana Beach City Council will make appointments at the Jan. 25, 2017 City Council Meeting.Please contact the City Clerk with questions. City Hall: 635 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, (858) 720-2400; www.ci.solana-beach.ca.us