Solana Highlands School in Carmel Valley to receive upgrades

With the passing of the $105 million general obligation bond Prop JJ in November, the Solana Beach School District has big plans to upgrade its campuses. In addition to a complete reconstruction of Skyline Elementary School in Solana Beach, improvements will be made to 30-year-old Solana Highlands Elementary School in Carmel Valley.

According to Caroline Brown, the district’s executive director of capital programs, the school will undergo modernization, which includes modification of the entrance/lobby, retrofitting the building to comply with current code requirements (fire alarms and accessibility), renovating restrooms, removing portable classrooms, and replacing heating and air conditioning units. The work will also include the installation of a student garden, solar panels, roofing, carpet, flooring, and fresh coats of paint.

Solana Pacific Elementary School will also have solar panels and a battery energy storage system installed.

Under California Prop 39, general obligation bond proceeds can only be used for construction, reconstruction, modernization or replacement of school facilities, including furnishings and equipment, and the acquisition or lease of real property.

State law also requires the appointment of an Independent Citizen’s Oversight Committee to ensure funds are spent as promised, along with annual reporting and audits. The oversight committee will be formed in the first quarter of 2017, Brown said.