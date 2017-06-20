Solana Ranch School named a ‘Leader in Me Lighthouse School’

Solana Ranch Elementary School announced recently that it has been named as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Co. This recognition comes because the school has achieved outstanding results in school and student outcomes by implementing The Leader in Me process with fidelity.

Sean Covey, Education Practice Leader, Franklin Covey, said, “We are thrilled to recognize Solana Ranch Elementary as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. Schools who achieve the Lighthouse Milestone are great examples of a strong leadership model, process, and of what it means to be a Leader in Me school. Solana Ranch has experienced transformational results by implementing the principles and practices related to The Leader in Me. We are so pleased to celebrate the success they are experiencing.”

Jerry Jones, principal of Solana Ranch Elementary said, “We are honored to become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. We have seen such amazing growth in our students who literally lead everything we do at our school. From Friday morning leadership assemblies, school tours, our student news broadcast (Hawk News Network), school-wide community service projects, morning announcements, speaking at board meetings and Back to School Night, training parents in the 7 Habits, student-led conferences, fourth grade students who tutor second grade students in reading, project-based learning assignments that involve problem-solving and collaboration with integrated lessons on leadership, school, grade, class and individual mission statements written for every individual and team at the school, Leadership Notebooks where students track their goals and celebrations, to applied leadership positions within the classrooms; every student at Solana Ranch has opportunities for leadership and see themselves as a leader. This process has had a significant impact on our students and our school culture.”

The Leader in Me is a whole-school transformation model — developed in partnership with educators — that empowers students with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. It is based on principles and practices of personal, interpersonal and organizational effectiveness. Visit www.theleaderinme.org.

— Submitted press release