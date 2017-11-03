Nov. 2: Week in Sports

Football

Santa Fe Christian defeated La Jolla Country Day 45-21 in a Coastal League game on Oct. 27.

Chase Baptista rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on eight carries as the Eagles rolled up 352 rushing yards.

Eagles quarterback Michael Linguadoca rushed for 71 yards and scored two touchdowns on nine carries.

Kian Hogan and Austinn Rossetti each added rushing touchdowns.

Baptista led the Eagles defensively with eight tackles and one interception.

Isaiah Love and Carson Drake each had seven tackles.

The Eagles improved to 2-1 in league and 5-4 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines lost to Mission Hills 24-23 in an Avocado League game on Oct. 27.

Mac Bingham rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to lead the Falcons.

Torrey Pines quarterback Jason Heine completed 5 of 7 pass attempts for 141 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Luke Mikolajewski had three receptions for 102 yards and Peter Nelson caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Heine.

The Falcons fell to 3-2 in league and 6-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon bounced back from a pair of tough losses with a decisive 21-0 victory over Oceanside in an Avocado League game on Oct. 27.

Running back Brett Maryon rushed for 105 yards on 14 carries to lead the Mavericks.

The victory followed a 41-34 loss to San Marcos on Oct. 20.

The Mavericks were undefeated going into a 24-13 loss to Mission Hills on Oct. 13.

The Mavericks improved to 3-2 in league and 6-3 overall for the season.

Volleyball

Torrey Pines defeated La Costa Canyon 3-1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19) in an Avocado League match on Oct. 27 for its 21st straight victory.

Jaden Whitmarsh had 14 kills to lead the Falcons and Emily Fitzner had 12 kills and 23 assists.

Dani Fornaciari had nine kills and nine blocks and Kiara McNulty had 23 assists, four blocks and 11 digs.

Morgan Lewis led the Mavericks with 12 kills and Caitlin Kikta had 14 assists and 10 digs.

The Falcons victory followed a 3-1 (25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15) win against Canyon Crest Academy on Oct. 25.

Fitzner led the Falcons with 18 kills and Whitmarsh had 13 kills and 21 digs and 18 assists.

McNulty had 26 assists and 10 digs.

The Falcons improved to 10-0 in league and 29-3 overall for the season.

The Ravens fell to 8-2 in league and 24-8 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Point Loma 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15) in Western League match on Oct. 25.

Peyton Wilhite had 15 kills and 10 digs to lead the Dons and setter Kylie Adams had 28 assists.

Lindsey Miller had 11 kills and Talia Niu had 10 kills.

The Dons improved to 8-0 in league and 22-6 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated The Bishop’s 3-0 (25-23, 29-27, 25-13) in a Coastal League match on Oct. 26.

Eagles freshman Anna Aubele had 11 kills, five blocks and three service aces.

Abby Phillips also had 11 kills and freshman Kate Phillips had 10 kills.

Eagles setter Anaree Smith had 36 assists and Camryn Tastad had 15 digs.

The victory followed a 3-1 league win against Classical Academy in which Abby Phillips led the Eagles with 12 kills.

Smith had 36 assists and Tastad had 24 digs.

The Eagles improved to 7-3 in league and 21-11 overall for the season.

Field hockey

Torrey Pines won its fifth straight game as the Falcons defeated San Dieguito Academy 4-0 in an Avocado League West game on Oct. 27.

Sophia LeRose scored two goals to lead the Falcons.

Kristin Bitter had one goal and one assist and Arielle Shahrabani scored one goal.

Falcons goalie Lisa Hibberd had five saves.

The victory followed an 11-0 league win against Sage Creek in which Bitter scored three goals and had one assist and LeRose scored two goals and had two assists.

Erin Poe added two goals.

The Falcons improved to 6-0 in league and 15-7 overall for the season.

Golf

Torrey Pines defeated El Camino 206-241 in a San Diego Section playoff play-in match on Oct. 26.

Vanessa Ho shot a 5-under-par 32 on a nine-hole course at La Costa Resort Legends.

Water polo

Cathedral Catholic defeated La Jolla 7-3 in a Western League match on Oct. 26.