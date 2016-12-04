7-Eleven store robbed in Del Mar Heights

A 7-Eleven robber used a late-model Chevrolet Corvette – a car with a $55,000 price tag – as his getaway vehicle in Del Mar Heights Dec. 3.

The man entered the store, in the 13000 block of Mango Drive, at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. He approached the clerk and demanded money, Newton said.

The clerk said he was fearful that the suspect was armed and handed over an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect sped away in his pricey wheels, westbound on Del Mar Heights Road.

He was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his 20s or 30s, about 6 feet-1-inch tall, thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black hat and a black jacket, Officer Ben Newton said.