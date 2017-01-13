Solana Beach council approves pedestrian ramp, storm drain projects

The Solana Beach City Council approved two construction projects at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, one to install pedestrian ramps at a number of street corners in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and another to repair a storm drain on Palmitas Street.

The two projects were approved unanimously, without discussion, as part of the council's consent agenda.

Pedestrian ramps will be installed at 15 corners under the ADA project, which was funded by a Community Development Block Grant through the County of San Diego, according to a staff report. The intersections are on Santa Rosita, Santa Hidalgo, Santa Queta, Fresca Street and Solana Hills Drive.

The city received a grant of $53,399 for the project, and the lowest bid, by Miramar General Engineering, came in at $39,450, said the staff report. The additional money will be used for construction contingencies, and could also be used to construct additional pedestrian ramps.

Unused funds could also be used for a future project in the city, said the report. Community Development Block Grants are a program of the federal department of Housing and Urban Development. San Diego County administers the program for unincorporated areas, as well as the cities of Solana Beach, Del Mar, Poway, Coronado, Lemon Grove and Imperial Beach.

The Council also approved a project to replace part of a rock-lined concrete ditch along Palmitas Street with an underground storm drain system. The project will cost $77,481, and is scheduled to be completed by March, according to a staff report.

The city awarded the construction contract to Miramar General Engineering, which submitted the lowest of 15 bids for the project, said the staff report.

Removal of the failed section of the ditch will prevent future erosion and also create an additional pedestrian walkway, said the report. The project also includes the creation of a concrete swale along the roadway to improve pavement durability.