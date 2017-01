Carmel Del Mar students receive a perfect score at WordMasters Challenge

Three students representing Carmel Del Mar Elementary School recently received a perfect score in the first of three meets in this year’s WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students annually.

Competing in the difficult Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fifth graders Lucie Babcock and Ariana Kogan, and sixth grader Brinda Srinivasan each earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 67 fifth graders and 26 sixth graders achieved this result. Other students from Carmel Del Mar Elementary School who achieved outstanding results in the meet include third graders Darko Dresevic and Bryan Huang.

The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.

The WordMasters Challenge program is administered by a company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is dedicated to inspiring high achievement in American schools. Further information is available at the company’s website: www.wordmasterschallenge.com.