Sharp Rees-Stealy and San Dieguito Union High School District collaborate to promote healthy habits for students

Sharp Rees-Stealy and San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) are working together to help middle school students and their parents live healthier lives and make choices that promote overall well-being.

The collaboration includes a series of free wellness talks on topics such as diabetes prevention, sports-related concussions, eating disorders and the risks of tobacco and e-cigarettes. Sharp Rees-Stealy and SDUHSD are also conducting outreach campaigns to students and parents about flu prevention tips and immunization requirements.

Three schools are currently part of the combined effort. Carmel Valley Middle School, which hosted the first event in October 2016, Pacific Trails Middle School and Earl Warren Middle School will hold presentations over the next few months.

“As educators, we understand that our role in guiding students isn’t limited to the classroom, but it encompasses learning outside of the classroom as well – especially when it comes to making smart health choices,” says Anna Weirather, district nurse, SDUHSD. “We want to make the most impact on our middle school students about issues they may soon face as they mature. Allowing them to hear directly from doctors and other health professionals in the community can make a big difference.”

Dr. Rachel Klein, a double-board certified Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician with Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar, led the October health presentation. She discussed ways that smart food choices can go a long way in preventing obesity and diseases such as diabetes.

“Planting the seed early is a critical part of shaping the habits and perceptions of our youth that they will carry through adulthood,” says Klein. “Anything I can do as a health provider to nurture the health and well-being of these children is part of my commitment to the parents and teachers of our community.”

Dates, locations and topics for upcoming health events are as follows:

Jan. 11, 2017: Pacific Trails Middle School – “Safety First: Preventing Sports Injuries and Concussions”

Feb. 28, 2017: Earl Warren Middle School – “E-cigarettes and Tobacco Cigarettes: The Dangers are the Same”

April 25, 2017: Carmel Valley Middle School – “Know the Signs of Eating Disorders”

Events are free and open to all parents and students throughout the SDUHSD district, as well as the general community. For more information about the next event or to register online, visit www.sharp.com/schooledonwellness. – Submitted press release