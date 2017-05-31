Carmel Valley Middle School students win state MATHCOUNTS championship

After placing first in the MATHCOUNTS national fall startup competition earlier in the fall, Carmel Valley Middle School won another championship in the MATHCOUNTS Southern California State Competition. At the competition held at UC Irvine on March 12, students from Carmel Valley Middle School beat out 33 other winning teams from all over Southern California.

MATHCOUNTS is a nationwide program in which groups of middle school students compete against each other in math-based competitions. It was established to boost the math competency of middle school students in the public school system. Competitions begin at the regional level, leading to statewide competitions and eventually a final national competition.

Under the guidance of coach Snow Shen, the Carmel Valley Middle School MATHCOUNTS team consists of students Lucas Liu, Jeff Ren, Sophie Wu and Richard Xu.

As well as placing first in the team competition, Sophia also achieved second place in the countdown competition and fourth place in the individual.

“The students have had a lot of fun throughout the competition, from the beginning of their training right up to winning of the state championship,” said Snow. “Their success is a testament to their willingness to challenge themselves and work hard.”

Snow added that, “Thanks should also go to the parents of the students for their full support, to my two sons Jackson and Edison for their training snacks and clerical work, to the former coach David Vaughn, CVMS Principal Dolnik and Assistant Principal Shockney for their valuable advice.”