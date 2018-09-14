San Dieguito Union High School District board selects Robert Haley as new superintendent

Robert Haley Courtesy

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) Board of Trustees has appointed Robert Haley, the superintendent of Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District (CRPUSD) in Sonoma County for the past seven years, as its next superintendent, according to a news release.

The board appointed Haley to serve as the district's next superintendent pending negotiation and approval of an employment contract. A superintendent's employment contract can only be approved at a regular meeting, in open session. The SDUHSD board’s next regular meeting is scheduled to be held Thursday, Oct. 11.

SDUHSD Board President, Beth Hergesheimer, announced that following a national search conducted by Hazard Young Attea and Associates (HYA) this summer, the board identified Haley as its top candidate through a highly competitive process, for his work supporting effective board governance, his demeanor and ethics; his knowledge of school business and funding; his experience as a special education teacher and director; his curriculum and program development capabilities; and his familiarity with and commitment to SDUHSD for the long-term.

The board was seeking a superintendent with experience at the middle school and high school levels and carefully studied the Leadership Profile Report and the Consistent Themes that HYA developed following numerous interviews and community meetings. Haley’s professional experience in six school districts, and the United States Marine Corps Reserve, has spanned over 25 years and includes time serving as a teacher, principal and district level administrator.

During his time at CRPUSD the district was recognized by both the College Board and the Ed-Data Consortium for its curriculum improvements. Haley has a M.A. in Special Education from Chapman University and an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California. He is well-versed regarding school finance issues and the operational aspects of school district management.

Haley serves on the State of California Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team Board of Directors. He has been a presenter at the California School Boards Association Annual Education Conference, Association of California School Administrators New and Aspiring Superintendents Conference, and for the National Center for Educational Research and Technology. He is known for his research and work on school safety and is a member of the Association of California School Administrators’ Fatal School Violence Task Force.

Haley is married and has four children, with his youngest being a senior in high school. His wife of 25 years is also an educator and is currently an elementary school principal.

“This was a family decision, we love the San Diego area and it has long been our desire to relocate here and put down roots. The communities that make up the district are all unique and wonderful places to live. San Dieguito Union High School District is a great school district and one I am honored to have the opportunity to lead,” Haley said.

Hergesheimer said the next steps are to develop a contract for employment and begin the transition.

“Dr. Haley is the ideal superintendent for our district,” said Hergesheimer. “He believes in the team approach to leadership, actively listening, collaborating, and focusing decision-making on what is best for students. His school finance acumen and his special education background match with some challenges SDUHSD is facing.

“I want to thank everyone who participated in the process by completing surveys, attending meetings and being interviewed. We paid very close attention to the feedback we received and considered that feedback when we made our decision.”

Haley is excited to begin the transition as soon as possible. He is committed to visible leadership and will be scheduling meetings to be held at all of the district’s schools and with community groups. He looks forward to hearing about the strengths of the district and also the challenges it faces.